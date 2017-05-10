News 30 mins ago 10:24 p.m.Dallas mother asks why DPD officers shot and killed her daughter
Two Dallas police officers fired their weapons into a car driven by 21-year-old Genevive Dawes on January 18. The mother of 2 little girls died a short time after. "She was a good person.
