News 30 mins ago 10:24 p.m.Dallas mot...

News 30 mins ago 10:24 p.m.Dallas mother asks why DPD officers shot and killed her daughter

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: WFAA-TV Dallas

Two Dallas police officers fired their weapons into a car driven by 21-year-old Genevive Dawes on January 18. The mother of 2 little girls died a short time after. "She was a good person.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WFAA-TV Dallas.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 7 hr Now_What- 26
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 15 hr RogerGarner 21
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 16 hr Princess Hey 374
michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09) 22 hr Jantoria Wilson 15
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Wed WarForOil 9,780
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... Wed Hillary Sux 7
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) Tue _Zoey_ 1,501
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Wall Street
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,962 • Total comments across all topics: 280,936,623

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC