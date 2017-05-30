Music News: Imagine Dragons, Tripping...

Music News: Imagine Dragons, Tripping Daisy, Brad Paisley and More

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 27 Read more: Dallas Observer

Summer concert lineups are still being finalized for many Dallas area venues, but the fall calendar is also quickly filling up. This week brings announcements from a wide spectrum of genres.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 1 hr Doug77 1,509
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 2 hr _FLATLINE-------- 433
gasmonkey garage-rude (Dec '13) 4 hr Mark 21
AT&T Has the Worst Customer Service On Earth 5 hr Really 1
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 6 hr Fart tuna 179
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 7 hr About2retire 9,797
News Hunt County DA admits involvement in fatal schoola 9 hr Elise R Gingerich 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Recession
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Tornado
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,410 • Total comments across all topics: 281,452,830

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC