Mother of Texas teen killed by police...

Mother of Texas teen killed by police asks to join lawsuit

36 min ago

The mother of a black 15 year-old shot and killed by a white suburban Dallas police officer has asked to intervene in a civil rights lawsuit filed by the boy's father. Lawyers for Shaunkeyia Stephens filed the request to intervene in the lawsuit Tuesday.

