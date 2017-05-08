Morning News Boo-Hoo Over Kingston Victory Tells the Tale of the City Council Election
The ballots in Saturday's city election had barely been counted when The Dallas Morning News weighed in with a finger-wagging editorial scolding East Dallas, the city's most politically active realm, for voting for the wrong person. In repeated endorsement editorials before the election, the city's only daily newspaper had given voters in District 14 specific instructions to elect an out-of-nowhere challenger, Matt Wood, over the popular incumbent, Philip Kingston.
