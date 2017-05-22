More for parks, less for police? Dallas taxpayersa
Dallas taxpayers will get their first look at a proposed $800 million bond at the first of two scheduled town hall meetings on Monday. The open meetings are part of an increased push for public input on needed projects across Dallas for a likely bond election in November.
