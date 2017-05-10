Months from hiring chief, Dallas seek...

Months from hiring chief, Dallas seeks input on what residents want in top cop

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas residents can complete the city's survey - in English or Spanish - by June 2. The city said data from the responses will be presented to City Manager T.C. Broadnax, who will hire the next chief. Police Department employees will fill out a different survey, which will be posted on the department's internal website in a few days.

