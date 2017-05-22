Megachurch pastors Joel and Victoria Osteen criticized for throwinga
We collect zip code so that we may deliver news, weather, special offers and other content related to your specific geographic area. We have sent a confirmation email to {* data_emailAddress *}.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPXI.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|48 min
|Sharlene45
|426
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|2 hr
|New Resident
|70
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|11 hr
|texas pete
|192
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|20 hr
|JimGaddio
|2
|Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re...
|22 hr
|Dr Richard Malouf
|1
|SHOCKING Reviews of Homeless Shelters in Dallas... (Feb '14)
|22 hr
|Mont
|56
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|23 hr
|Spike Lee
|32
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC