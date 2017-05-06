Man found fatally shot in Dallas parking lot
Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a Red Bird-area apartment complex parking lot early Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call about 2 a.m. at the Greens of Hickory Trail apartments.
