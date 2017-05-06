Man found fatally shot in Dallas park...

Man found fatally shot in Dallas parking lot

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a man found in a Red Bird-area apartment complex parking lot early Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call about 2 a.m. at the Greens of Hickory Trail apartments.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 2 hr Princess Hey 323
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 5 hr Anonymous 5
Word Game (Nov '12) 6 hr winner 186
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 6 hr winner 1,116
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 6 hr winner 1,499
Seeking A Lactating Man 8 hr Sickofags 3
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 11 hr Magic Utah Uwear 2
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,099 • Total comments across all topics: 280,832,048

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC