Man Arrested With Guy Fawkes Mask, Guns and Weed at DPD Substation Now Faces Federal Charges
Adan Salazar, arrested on April 26 when he tried to roll through the security checkpoint at the Dallas Police Department's Southwest Patrol Division wearing a Guy Fawkes mask and two 9mm handguns, now faces federal charges. According to court documents, Dallas police stopped Salazar as he tried to pull into the department parking lot at 4230 West Illinois Avenue.
