In Dallas, ex-AG Holder expresses surprise at White House turmoil, blasts Jeff Sessions' crime st...
Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Friday that he was surprised by "almost the crisis atmosphere" that has highlighted the early days of President Donald Trump's administration. "We're only three months into this and I'm really kind of surprised by almost the crisis atmosphere we find ourselves in on a daily basis," Holder said in an interview while he was in Dallas speaking at a job fair for young people.
