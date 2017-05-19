In Dallas, ex-AG Holder expresses sur...

In Dallas, ex-AG Holder expresses surprise at White House turmoil, blasts Jeff Sessions' crime st...

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Former Attorney General Eric Holder said Friday that he was surprised by "almost the crisis atmosphere" that has highlighted the early days of President Donald Trump's administration. "We're only three months into this and I'm really kind of surprised by almost the crisis atmosphere we find ourselves in on a daily basis," Holder said in an interview while he was in Dallas speaking at a job fair for young people.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 2 min -meabadboy- 400
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 14 hr Fart feet 9
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 18 hr WarForOil 9,784
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) 19 hr Rebel 137
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Fri Now_What- 30
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz Thu Anti-everything 1
News 10/18 BOWMAN: The settlement of Cuthand (Oct '09) Thu bsmathis 5
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Microsoft
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,749 • Total comments across all topics: 281,147,659

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC