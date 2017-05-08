How to Help the Paramedic Injured in Last Week's Shooting in East Dallas

The Dallas firefighter-paramedic wounded in last week's shooting in Old East Dallas is conscious and on the mend, but likely has a long and expensive recovery ahead. On Saturday, firefighters from Station 19 will help raise money for William An and his family with a car wash at the Whip Wash at 5842 Live Oak St. You can also donate directly at this GoFundMe .

