How to Help the Paramedic Injured in ...

How to Help the Paramedic Injured in Last Week's Shooting in East Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

The Dallas firefighter-paramedic wounded in last week's shooting in Old East Dallas is conscious and on the mend, but likely has a long and expensive recovery ahead. On Saturday, firefighters from Station 19 will help raise money for William An and his family with a car wash at the Whip Wash at 5842 Live Oak St. You can also donate directly at this GoFundMe .

Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 1 hr PiGutStompingPuke 17
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 3 hr Sharlene45 355
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 9 hr SYLO86 8
News Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robb... 15 hr john 1
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 22 hr Imprtnrd 5
Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08) Sun Mami 6
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor Sun bakahle 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. South Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Gunman
  3. Egypt
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Iran
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,441 • Total comments across all topics: 280,885,093

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC