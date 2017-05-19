How a nonprofit's purchase of histori...

How a nonprofit's purchase of historic Forest Theater will fight South Dallas poverty

Read more: Dallas Morning News

If you're not paying attention, it's easy to zoom right past the abandoned Forest Theater at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Interstate 45. Its current state - and the sad strip shopping center beside it - doesn't hint that it was once a historic gem in the middle of South Dallas. Here's why nonprofit CitySquare's plans to resurrect this 68-year-old building, in one of Dallas' poorest neighborhoods, should matter to all residents, north and south.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

