How a nonprofit's purchase of historic Forest Theater will fight South Dallas poverty
If you're not paying attention, it's easy to zoom right past the abandoned Forest Theater at Martin Luther King Boulevard and Interstate 45. Its current state - and the sad strip shopping center beside it - doesn't hint that it was once a historic gem in the middle of South Dallas. Here's why nonprofit CitySquare's plans to resurrect this 68-year-old building, in one of Dallas' poorest neighborhoods, should matter to all residents, north and south.
