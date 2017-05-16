Houses approves bulletproof vest bill...

Houses approves bulletproof vest bill inspired by downtown Dallas shooting

12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Texas House tentatively approved a bill Tuesday that would create a $25 million state grant to help local police departments buy bulletproof vests. Senate Bill 12 by Dallas Sen. Royce West was approved by a vote of 140-1.

