Historical marker to be unveiled for Dallas' Hamilton Park
The sense of community pride is almost palpable when people visit Hamilton Park, a historically black North Dallas community that was the first suburban single-family housing development for Dallas' black residents. A critical housing shortage in traditional black communities of South Dallas/Fair Park and Love Field forced local business and civic leaders to take action.
