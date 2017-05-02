Historical marker to be unveiled for ...

Historical marker to be unveiled for Dallas' Hamilton Park

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The sense of community pride is almost palpable when people visit Hamilton Park, a historically black North Dallas community that was the first suburban single-family housing development for Dallas' black residents. A critical housing shortage in traditional black communities of South Dallas/Fair Park and Love Field forced local business and civic leaders to take action.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 1 hr Laredo 1
Reporting Illegals At Apartment Complex (Jul '07) 3 hr Fed up 11
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 13 hr Now_What- 20
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 15 hr WarForOil 9,767
Whatever happened to Hot, Sexy, Witty Glenn Moray? (Apr '10) Tue Sherryaford 3
News Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed... Tue Now_What- 1
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) Mon Trunketeer 313
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,844 • Total comments across all topics: 280,739,345

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC