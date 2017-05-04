Here are the Dallas City Council Election Results; Three Runoffs Coming
There was certainly some intrigue, some 671 mail-in ballots remain sequestered under court order in Districts 2 and 6 after fraud concerns. And at least one incumbent, Carolyn Arnold, will lose her seat on the council.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|5 hr
|Princess Hey
|326
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|6 hr
|Laredo
|7
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|186
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|1,116
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|17 hr
|winner
|1,499
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|18 hr
|Sickofags
|3
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|22 hr
|Magic Utah Uwear
|2
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC