Gunman and victim identified in Dallas-area murder-suicide

Colbert REFUSES to apologize for his 'homophobic' Trump gag and defiantly says 'I have jokes he has the launch codes, it's a fair fight' Queen Elizabeth's entire staff is called to a 'highly unusual' emergency meeting at Buckingham Palace - but mystery surrounds the reason why 'You can either leave or you can stay here and die': San Diego pool gunman let white woman escape as he murdered black and hispanic victims 'It takes a lot of work to lose to Donald Trump': David Axelrod turns on Hillary Clinton's claim it was the FBI, the Russians and misogyny that cost her the election 'I would not wish this on my worst enemies!' YouTubers try to survive on the Victoria's Secret Angels' strict pre-show diet - and are left in total MISERY Enjoy rainbow coloured produce, consume A LOT of fish oil and focus on good fats: The best foods to eat to ensure beautiful, glowing skin Obama's sex secrets ... (more)

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.