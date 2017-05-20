Grave concerns and ghost stories at a...

Grave concerns and ghost stories at a forgotten cemetery filled with early Dallas settlers

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Behind the chain-link fence, beneath the overgrown weeds and shattered tree limbs, lies an unremembered, disregarded piece of Dallas' history. The far-faded sign barely affixed to the fencing explains everything and nothing: " Mooneyham Sparkman Cemetery ."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 58 min WarForOil 9,785
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 1 hr Princess Hey 416
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 10 hr Fart Swap 20
Music Thread (Dec '12) 22 hr texas pete 52
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) Sat ThomasA 138
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Fri Now_What- 30
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz May 18 Anti-everything 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Microsoft
  2. Health Care
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. South Korea
  5. Afghanistan
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,774 • Total comments across all topics: 281,180,989

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC