Goth Festival Convergence Comes to Da...

Goth Festival Convergence Comes to Dallas This Weekend for First Time in 23-Year History

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

The Convergence festival got its start on online forums in the early '90s, enabling members of the subculture to foster a wider sense of community. In 1995, two longtime members of these forums decided the interactions should be face-to-face and organized the first Convergence in Chicago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Jesuit Dallas condemns video of student making ... 2 hr Steve Mason at XL... 1
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company 2 hr Darcy 6
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Icnoptnthis 388
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 13 hr West 1,506
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 16 hr Maureen Dowd 28
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) Mon _Zoey_ 1,122
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Mon Lummox 9,783
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. American Idol
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,396 • Total comments across all topics: 281,094,170

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC