From Dallas to Downward Dog: Actress Allison Tolman Looks Back at Her Journey to Sitcoms
The 2004 Baylor University graduate had just gone on a national tour with a children's theater company as her first job out of school. She says she knew she'd have to move to a big city to become a full-time actress but she didn't feel ready to leave her home state just yet.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|TrumpWins
|9,776
|Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11)
|2 hr
|Th3 Equalizer
|92
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|8 hr
|JSB
|15
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|14 hr
|Now_What-
|24
|Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed...
|Thu
|Lmfao
|2
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Thu
|GreatWhiteProphet
|3
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|May 3
|_FLATLINE--------
|314
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC