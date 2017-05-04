From Dallas to Downward Dog: Actress ...

From Dallas to Downward Dog: Actress Allison Tolman Looks Back at Her Journey to Sitcoms

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

The 2004 Baylor University graduate had just gone on a national tour with a children's theater company as her first job out of school. She says she knew she'd have to move to a big city to become a full-time actress but she didn't feel ready to leave her home state just yet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 1 hr TrumpWins 9,776
News Gas near $3 a gallon (Jan '11) 2 hr Th3 Equalizer 92
for pain meds (Sep '11) 8 hr JSB 15
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 14 hr Now_What- 24
News Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed... Thu Lmfao 2
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... Thu GreatWhiteProphet 3
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) May 3 _FLATLINE-------- 314
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at May 05 at 2:48PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,401 • Total comments across all topics: 280,800,218

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC