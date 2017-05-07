Fresh Reads Festival Brings New Plays to Dallas

May 18 - 27, 2017 Presented by Pegasus Theatre at Bath House Cultural Center in Dallas, 521 E. Lawther Drive, 75218. As Pegasus Theatre continues our mission to produce new and original comedies in a professional setting, highlighting the talents of North Texas theatre artists, we are pleased to announce our first new play festival, Fresh Reads, at the Bath House Cultural Center May 18-27, 2017! All plays selected for the festival will be juried by the Pegasus Theatre Artistic Director as well as Pegasus Theatre veterans and audience members to determine a festival winner.

