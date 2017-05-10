Four-alarm fire rips through produce ...

Four-alarm fire rips through produce warehouse in Dallas

15 hrs ago

Firefighters are battling a four-alarm fire at a produce warehouse in downtown Dallas Saturday morning. According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, they were called to the scene shortly after 8:30 a.m. Flames engulfed the American Fresh Produce warehouse at 2400 South Good Latimer Expressway.

