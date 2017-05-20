Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to rest a week after release from prison
Former Dallas City Council member Don Hill was laid to rest Saturday after a private funeral at Concord Church in Oak Cliff, where he once served as a deacon. The former mayor pro tem, who was convicted in 2009 in the largest corruption case in Dallas history, died May 13 at age 65, two years after learning he had Stage 4 prostate cancer.
