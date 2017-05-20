Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill ...

Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to rest a week after release from prison

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Former Dallas City Council member Don Hill was laid to rest Saturday after a private funeral at Concord Church in Oak Cliff, where he once served as a deacon. The former mayor pro tem, who was convicted in 2009 in the largest corruption case in Dallas history, died May 13 at age 65, two years after learning he had Stage 4 prostate cancer.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 44 min ThomasA 23
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 3 hr US Rep Al Green 31
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 5 hr WarForOil 9,785
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 5 hr Princess Hey 416
Music Thread (Dec '12) Sat texas pete 52
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) Sat ThomasA 138
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz May 18 Anti-everything 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Microsoft
  4. Health Care
  5. Egypt
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,945 • Total comments across all topics: 281,185,528

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC