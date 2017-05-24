Food fight renewed in House over Dall...

Food fight renewed in House over Dallas lawmaker's school lunch bill

11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A conservative lawmaker fired back at a Dallas representative who successfully made a last-minute move to save her anti-lunch shaming legislation before the end of session by adding it on to another bill. Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, filed a bill that would require school districts to develop a grace period for kids whose lunch accounts run low and require parental notification.

