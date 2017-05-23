Fix for troubled Dallas Police and Fire Pension System passes Senate
The Texas Senate unanimously passed a bill Tuesday that seeks to fix the broken Dallas Police and Fire Pension System. The bill barely made it out of committee last week but was saved by last-minute negotiations between the city, police and fire associations and pension officials.
