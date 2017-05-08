Firefighter shot by suicidal gunman i...

Firefighter shot by suicidal gunman in East Dallas is stable, in 'great spirits'

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

The Dallas firefighter-paramedic who suffered near-fatal injuries earlier this month when he pulled up to tend to a suicidal gunman's first two victims in Old East Dallas is in stable condition. William An, 36, is "eager to face the next steps in his road to recovery," Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 1 hr Sharlene45 352
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 5 hr SYLO86 8
News Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robb... 10 hr john 1
News Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh... 12 hr Trooff 16
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 17 hr Imprtnrd 5
Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08) Sun Mami 6
My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor Sun bakahle 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. Gunman
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,138 • Total comments across all topics: 280,880,558

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC