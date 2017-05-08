Firefighter shot by suicidal gunman in East Dallas is stable, in 'great spirits'
The Dallas firefighter-paramedic who suffered near-fatal injuries earlier this month when he pulled up to tend to a suicidal gunman's first two victims in Old East Dallas is in stable condition. William An, 36, is "eager to face the next steps in his road to recovery," Dallas Fire-Rescue spokesman Jason Evans said Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Sharlene45
|352
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|5 hr
|SYLO86
|8
|Texas pizza delivery driver fatally shoots robb...
|10 hr
|john
|1
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|12 hr
|Trooff
|16
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|17 hr
|Imprtnrd
|5
|Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08)
|Sun
|Mami
|6
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|Sun
|bakahle
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC