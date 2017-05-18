FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Ma...

FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Predictions

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Big D Soccer

FC Dallas remains at home this week as they host the San Jose Earthquakes for the firs time this season. The two sides met earlier in the year in California where they ended level after 90 minutes thanks to a last second goal by San Jose.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Big D Soccer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 3 hr New Resident 17
Music Thread (Dec '12) 6 hr texas pete 52
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 6 hr texas pete 406
News Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08) 11 hr ThomasA 138
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Fri WarForOil 9,784
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... Fri Now_What- 30
Dumbass texan,calls itself Man Boobz May 18 Anti-everything 1
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. South Korea
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,349 • Total comments across all topics: 281,164,324

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC