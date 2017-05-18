FC Dallas vs San Jose Earthquakes: Match Predictions
FC Dallas remains at home this week as they host the San Jose Earthquakes for the firs time this season. The two sides met earlier in the year in California where they ended level after 90 minutes thanks to a last second goal by San Jose.
