Fans grab Mr Eazi's manhood at Dallas...

Fans grab Mr Eazi's manhood at Dallas concert

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: GhanaWeb

On Friday the Pryme lounge and event centre in Dallas, Texas was sold out, as Afrobeat sensation, Mr Eazi rocked fans with exciting performances. The performances were so exciting that some female fans couldn't help themselves but reach out for 'more of Mr Eazi'!! Some fans in front of the stage reached out to touch Mr Eazi at a point when he had come very close to the crowd.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GhanaWeb.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 4 hr WarForOil 9,763
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 5 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 5 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 5 hr coltford fan 7
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Sat Honest 9
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Sat The Owls 4
News Blockbuster to close McKinney distribution cent... (Mar '12) Fri WarForOil 17
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,717 • Total comments across all topics: 280,692,330

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC