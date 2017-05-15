Family: Texas child hospitalized without parental approval
The family of a 7-year-old Dallas boy says his recent outburst at school led to police handcuffing him and placing him in a behavioral health facility without parental notification. An investigator hired by the family's attorneys, David Ramirez, said Tuesday that the boy has hyperactivity and mood disorders.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Tyler Morning Telegraph.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Mon
|_Zoey_
|1,505
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Mon
|_Zoey_
|1,122
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Lummox
|9,783
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|May 14
|tesy
|2
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|May 14
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|May 14
|Princess Hey
|385
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|May 13
|Barbara Boxer
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC