Family: Texas child hospitalized without parental approval

12 hrs ago Read more: Tyler Morning Telegraph

The family of a 7-year-old Dallas boy says his recent outburst at school led to police handcuffing him and placing him in a behavioral health facility without parental notification. An investigator hired by the family's attorneys, David Ramirez, said Tuesday that the boy has hyperactivity and mood disorders.

