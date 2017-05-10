Family of Jordan Edwards meets with Dallas County DA
DALLAS For nearly two weeks, the family of Jordan Edwards has been numb. Their world is rattled and forever changed after a Balch Springs Police officer shot and killed the 15-year-old Mesquite High School stellar student and athlete.
