Exxxotica, the porn convention banned...

Exxxotica, the porn convention banned by Dallas, has federal lawsuit thrown out of court

3 hrs ago

The sex expo Exxxotica has already been banned from the Dallas convention center. And for now, at least, a federal judge has tossed the controversial convention of his courtroom.

