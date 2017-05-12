Exxxotica, the porn convention banned by Dallas, has federal lawsuit thrown out of court
The sex expo Exxxotica has already been banned from the Dallas convention center. And for now, at least, a federal judge has tossed the controversial convention of his courtroom.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|5 hr
|Timmee
|11
|Tow Truck Driver Shot While Towing Car (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Robert Henson
|136
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|22 hr
|Quavontae
|4
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|Thu
|Now_What-
|26
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|Wed
|RogerGarner
|21
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Wed
|Princess Hey
|374
|michael baisden show/ callers (Dec '09)
|Wed
|Jantoria Wilson
|15
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC