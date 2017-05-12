Don Hill's tragic tale of broken trus...

Don Hill's tragic tale of broken trust, lost love and public betrayal began and will end in Dallas

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Don Hill left Dallas a broken man, a fallen politician convicted in late 2009 of seven counts of bribery and extortion. His wife, Sheila Farrington-Hill, a co-defendant whom prosecutors cynically referred to as Hill's mistress, was sent to prison, too, for nine years - half the time slapped on Hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 38 min Maverick 808 382
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr GPON Don 9,781
Word Game (Nov '12) 6 hr texas pete 189
Change A Letter Game (Nov '12) 6 hr texas pete 1,120
Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12) 6 hr texas pete 1,503
News Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh... 14 hr Vergil 2
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 17 hr Barbara Boxer 27
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Air Quality Alert for Dallas County was issued at May 13 at 3:41PM CDT

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Iraq
  3. Ebola
  4. South Korea
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,615 • Total comments across all topics: 280,995,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC