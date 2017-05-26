Dog About Town: Saluting veterans' fo...

Dog About Town: Saluting veterans' four-leggers and more things to do

Unleashed Paws' inaugural Fur Fun Run, Saturday at pooch-friendly Noble Rey Brewing Co., will salute service dogs and the veterans they assist. The 5K starts at 8 a.m., the 1-mile pet stroll at 9, and there will be a party with music, hot dogs, Noble Rey brews and activities from 8 to noon.

