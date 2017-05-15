DNC Murder Conspiracy Apparently Orig...

DNC Murder Conspiracy Apparently Originated With a Dallas Money Manager

5 hrs ago Read more: D Magazine

If you know the name Ed Butowsky, it's probably as a Fox News talking head and not as a 2008 D Magazine profile subject . The Dallas-based millionaire money manager is in the headlines Tuesday for his bizarre role in maybe-but-maybe-not bankrolling a private investigation into a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer, of which right wing media sites have begun alleging is connected to the staffer having leaked Hillary Clinton's emails to Wikileaks during the presidential election.

