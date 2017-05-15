DNC Murder Conspiracy Apparently Originated With a Dallas Money Manager
If you know the name Ed Butowsky, it's probably as a Fox News talking head and not as a 2008 D Magazine profile subject . The Dallas-based millionaire money manager is in the headlines Tuesday for his bizarre role in maybe-but-maybe-not bankrolling a private investigation into a murdered Democratic National Committee staffer, of which right wing media sites have begun alleging is connected to the staffer having leaked Hillary Clinton's emails to Wikileaks during the presidential election.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|Mon
|_Zoey_
|1,505
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Mon
|_Zoey_
|1,122
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|Mon
|Lummox
|9,783
|Armored Taco Truck Opens Fire on Citizen Border...
|May 14
|tesy
|2
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|May 14
|winner
|190
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|May 14
|Princess Hey
|385
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|May 13
|Barbara Boxer
|27
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC