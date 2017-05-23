Dallas woman who fired into crowd at girlfriend's fistfight gets 26 years for murder
A Dallas woman who opened fire as her girlfriend sparred in a planned fistfight a year ago was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison for killing a 23-year-old onlooker. Taylor said she was afraid and was protecting her girlfriend when she fired a revolver into a crowd of bystanders gathered to watch her girlfriend fight another woman in West Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|23 min
|WarForOil
|9,786
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|5 hr
|Fart life
|100
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|12 hr
|Victorjacob
|24
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|16 hr
|Princess Hey
|427
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Mon
|texas pete
|192
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Mon
|JimGaddio
|2
|Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re...
|Mon
|Dr Richard Malouf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC