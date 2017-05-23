Dallas woman who fired into crowd at ...

Dallas woman who fired into crowd at girlfriend's fistfight gets 26 years for murder

A Dallas woman who opened fire as her girlfriend sparred in a planned fistfight a year ago was sentenced Tuesday to 26 years in prison for killing a 23-year-old onlooker. Taylor said she was afraid and was protecting her girlfriend when she fired a revolver into a crowd of bystanders gathered to watch her girlfriend fight another woman in West Dallas.

