Dallas Theater Center Honored with 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award

The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that based on the recommendation by the American Theatre Critics Association, that the Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, TX, will be the recipient of the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award. For close to 60 years, DTC's innovative, dynamic programming has made a significant mark on the Dallas community as well as the American theater at large, highlighted by its sustained focus on producing new works, supporting a resident Acting Company , utilizing theatrical space in surprising ways and engaging deeply with the diverse Dallas community.

