Dallas Theater Center Honored with 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award
The Tony Awards Administration Committee has announced that based on the recommendation by the American Theatre Critics Association, that the Dallas Theater Center in Dallas, TX, will be the recipient of the 2017 Regional Theatre Tony Award. For close to 60 years, DTC's innovative, dynamic programming has made a significant mark on the Dallas community as well as the American theater at large, highlighted by its sustained focus on producing new works, supporting a resident Acting Company , utilizing theatrical space in surprising ways and engaging deeply with the diverse Dallas community.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|1 hr
|Trunketeer
|313
|Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church
|8 hr
|parishoner
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|13 hr
|WarForOil
|9,763
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|14 hr
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|14 hr
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|14 hr
|coltford fan
|7
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Apr 29
|Honest
|9
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC