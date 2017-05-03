Dallas suburb faces racial backlash a...

Dallas suburb faces racial backlash after shooting

13 hrs ago Read more: The Beaumont Enterprise

Dallas County Sheriff investigators finish up a follow up search for evidence at the intersection near where Jordan Edwards was killed by a police officer in Balch Springs, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.

