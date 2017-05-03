Dallas suburb faces racial backlash after shooting
Dallas County Sheriff investigators finish up a follow up search for evidence at the intersection near where Jordan Edwards was killed by a police officer in Balch Springs, Texas, Wednesday, May 3, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Beaumont Enterprise.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramed...
|4 min
|Lmfao
|2
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|9 min
|GreatWhiteProphet
|3
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|17 min
|GreatWhiteProphet
|21
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|WarForOil
|9,771
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|JSB
|14
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|22 hr
|_FLATLINE--------
|314
|God bless donald trump white man back in of...
|Wed
|Immigration
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC