Dallas suburb faces racial backlash after fatal shooting of teen: 'It's the fear of the unknown'
Dallas County Sheriff crime scene investigators conduct a follow-up search May 3, 2017. for evidence at the intersection near where Jordan Edwards was killed by a police officer in Balch Springs, Texas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief: Car driving away when officer fatally sh...
|7 hr
|guest
|10
|Illegal Mexicans living on Live Oak Street (Jan '08)
|9 hr
|Mami
|6
|My Wife in need of a Kidney Donor
|12 hr
|bakahle
|1
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|13 hr
|Elizabeth1912
|3
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|18 hr
|Princess Hey
|326
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Sat
|winner
|186
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|Sat
|winner
|1,116
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC