Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramedics be armed?
A shooting in Dallas today raises a key question: Should paramedics be armed? A Dallas paramedic was badly injured after being shot while taking care of a shooting victim. The shooting highlights several Texas bills that would allow first responders - firefighters and paramedics - to carry guns on the job.
