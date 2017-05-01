Dallas shooting raises question: Shou...

Dallas shooting raises question: Should paramedics be armed?

Next Story Prev Story
4 hrs ago Read more: KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi

A shooting in Dallas today raises a key question: Should paramedics be armed? A Dallas paramedic was badly injured after being shot while taking care of a shooting victim. The shooting highlights several Texas bills that would allow first responders - firefighters and paramedics - to carry guns on the job.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KRISTV.COM Corpus Christi.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 2 hr Mc2r 9,764
((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12) 7 hr Trunketeer 313
News Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church 14 hr parishoner 1
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 20 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 20 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 20 hr coltford fan 7
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Apr 29 Honest 9
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,970 • Total comments across all topics: 280,707,511

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC