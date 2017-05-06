Dallas real estate investor to admit he received tip from TxDOT before selling land along I-35E

A second Dallas real estate investor has agreed to plead guilty in federal court to committing fraud by getting inside information from the Texas Department of Transportation to buy cheap land alongside Interstate 35E and then flip it to the state at inflated prices, court records show. Kevin Bollman, 49, will change his not guilty plea next week in federal court in Sherman after cutting a deal with prosecutors, the U.S. attorney's office for the Eastern District said in court papers.

