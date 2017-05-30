Dallas police search for missinga Read Story Marjorie Owens
Dallas police say a search is underway for a toddler who was last seen walking early Saturday afternoon with his grandmother, who a family friend says has been diagnosed with early-onset Alzheimer's. Authorities say Maria De La Luz Ruiz, 60, and Jensen Cage Hershey, 2, were last seen walking at about 1:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2400 block of North Haskell Avenue.
