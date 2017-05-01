Dallas police: Man killed roommate, t...

Dallas police: Man killed roommate, then shot neighbor and paramedic

13 hrs ago

A 36-year-old man with a criminal history killed his roommate, shot his neighbor and opened fire on responding paramedics in a Dallas neighborhood during an attack that prompted police to barricade the area for hours, investigators said Tuesday. This undated photo provided by the Dallas County Sheriff's Department shows Derick Lamont Brown, who Dallas police have identified as the suspected gunman who killed one person and critically wounded two others, including a paramedic on Monday, May 1, 2017.

