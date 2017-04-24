Dallas police: Firefighter shot, tran...

Dallas police: Firefighter shot, transferred to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
45 min ago Read more: KAUZ

Authorities say a Dallas paramedic has been shot while responding to a shooting call and that the scene remains active. The City of Dallas released a statement Monday saying officers were responding to a shooting around 11:30 a.m. when a Dallas Fire-Rescue EMT Unit was struck.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAUZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church 3 hr parishoner 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) 9 hr WarForOil 9,763
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 10 hr godof Uranus 17
Dallas Fort Worth 10 hr coltford fan 4
kinfolk mc member a snitch! 10 hr coltford fan 7
News Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow... Sat Honest 9
Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company Sat The Owls 4
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,116 • Total comments across all topics: 280,696,881

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC