Dallas Police Charge Robber With Killing Roofer Who Fought Back

Earl Wayne Humphries decided to rob Alejandro Morales-Martinez, according to Dallas Police, because he thought he would be an easy target. Morales-Martinez, according to DPD, was waiting in his white Chevrolet mini-van for his co-workers to arrive at 4700 Colonial Avenue, just before 8:00 a.m. on September 20. He was part of a crew fixing up a house for a newly retired couple.

