Dallas police arrest suspect in drive-up hold-ups at fast-food restaurants

15 hrs ago

Dallas police have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies targeting the drive-through windows of fast-food restaurants. Four times in two days this week, robbers in a green Ford SUV drove up to the restaurants - two Burger Kings and two Jack in the Boxes - and demanded cash from the register, police said.

