Dallas police arrest suspect in drive-up hold-ups at fast-food restaurants
Dallas police have made an arrest in a series of armed robberies targeting the drive-through windows of fast-food restaurants. Four times in two days this week, robbers in a green Ford SUV drove up to the restaurants - two Burger Kings and two Jack in the Boxes - and demanded cash from the register, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|41 min
|Barbara Boxer
|27
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|winner
|188
|Change A Letter Game (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|winner
|1,119
|Add A Word Drop A Word (Nov '12)
|8 hr
|winner
|1,502
|Donald Trump Posed for a Photo with a Pastor Wh...
|15 hr
|No doubt
|1
|for pain meds (Sep '11)
|16 hr
|Sick boy
|16
|Seeking A Lactating Man
|17 hr
|Dishonest John
|5
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC