'Dallas Observer' Mixtape with Redsean

'Dallas Observer' Mixtape with Redsean

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Observer

He got his start playing in bands but in recent years has embraced the life of a working DJ. Humphreys operates under the alias Redsean, playing in Uptown most weekends.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Dallas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Explore the weight of a border wall along the e... 7 hr Fart walker 154
Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals... 16 hr Hang the SOB 36
Boycott WBAP 820 Advertisers (Jan '08) 17 hr Ragnar Danneskjold 129
Dallas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 19 hr Life 3
Slop em good, good God!!! Thu doG mnaDde lyoH r... 1
AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07) Wed WarForOil 9,787
Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12) May 23 Victorjacob 24
See all Dallas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Dallas Forum Now

Dallas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Dallas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Health Care
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Mexico
 

Dallas, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,504 • Total comments across all topics: 281,288,527

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC