'Dallas Observer' Mixtape with DJ Dead Wax: Two Steppin' Tuesdays

On the second Tuesday of every month at Double Wide, Brad Sigler slips into his DJ Dead Wax alias to spin the finest in country, rockabilly, western swing and Americana. Sigler only started deejaying in bars a few years ago, but he has roots as a radio DJ that go all the way back to the '80s.

