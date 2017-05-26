Dallas leads nation in number of new jobs -- but Atlanta beat out D-FW in another way
Dallas added the most jobs of any of the nation's 12 biggest metro areas over the year that ended in April, new Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows . Its job growth over the year outpaced Dallas by three-tenths of a percentage point: Atlanta's employment number grew by 3.3 percent, compared to D-FW's 3 percent growth.
