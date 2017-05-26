Dallas leads nation in number of new ...

Dallas leads nation in number of new jobs -- but Atlanta beat out D-FW in another way

Read more: Dallas Morning News

Dallas added the most jobs of any of the nation's 12 biggest metro areas over the year that ended in April, new Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows . Its job growth over the year outpaced Dallas by three-tenths of a percentage point: Atlanta's employment number grew by 3.3 percent, compared to D-FW's 3 percent growth.

