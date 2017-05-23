Dallas lawmaker announces new effort ...

Dallas lawmaker announces new effort to fight 'lunch shaming' of kids

5 hrs ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

A new program aims to stop kids from facing the pain, embarrassment and blow to self-esteem that comes that comes when their lunch is taken away at school because of insufficient funds in their accounts. Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, announced a new effort Tuesday to collect donations that will help pay for delinquent lunch accounts at schools that are doing the right thing to stop "lunch shaming."

