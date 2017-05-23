Dallas lawmaker announces new effort to fight 'lunch shaming' of kids

A new program aims to stop kids from facing the pain, embarrassment and blow to self-esteem that comes that comes when their lunch is taken away at school because of insufficient funds in their accounts. Rep. Helen Giddings, D-Dallas, announced a new effort Tuesday to collect donations that will help pay for delinquent lunch accounts at schools that are doing the right thing to stop "lunch shaming."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.