Dallas joins other cities in lighting up skylines for Manchester

15 hrs ago

As the sun set in Dallas on Tuesday, the Union Jack shone brightly on the Omni Hotel in honor of those affected by the deadly blast Monday night in Manchester. Twenty two people were killed and 59 were injured when an explosion went off outside the Manchester Arena in England at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.

