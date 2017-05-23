Dallas joins other cities in lighting up skylines for Manchester
As the sun set in Dallas on Tuesday, the Union Jack shone brightly on the Omni Hotel in honor of those affected by the deadly blast Monday night in Manchester. Twenty two people were killed and 59 were injured when an explosion went off outside the Manchester Arena in England at the end of the Ariana Grande concert.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Dallas Morning News.
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Explore the weight of a border wall along the e...
|35 min
|ThomasA
|108
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|9,786
|Materia,Cajita, Spiritual Medium or Channeler o... (May '12)
|21 hr
|Victorjacob
|24
|((>Last Post<)) (Dec '12)
|Tue
|Princess Hey
|427
|Word Game (Nov '12)
|Mon
|texas pete
|192
|Suspected voter fraud in Grand Prairie fits sam...
|Mon
|JimGaddio
|2
|Former Dallas mayor pro tem Don Hill laid to re...
|Mon
|Dr Richard Malouf
|1
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC