Dallas Farmers Market's Spring 2017 Cooking Classes Announced
It's hard to believe it has been 23 years since a small group of chefs and the Dallas chapter of AIWF started the cooking class series at the Dallas Farmers Market. The demonstration classes have become the most popular cooking experiences in Dallas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at D Magazine.
Comments
Add your comments below
Dallas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Parishioners survive tornado inside Texas church
|3 hr
|parishoner
|1
|AT&T Premises Technician Pay?... (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|WarForOil
|9,763
|Black Thug Watch. Name the black thug criminals...
|10 hr
|godof Uranus
|17
|Dallas Fort Worth
|10 hr
|coltford fan
|4
|kinfolk mc member a snitch!
|10 hr
|coltford fan
|7
|Texas' battle over teaching evolution comes dow...
|Sat
|Honest
|9
|Ed Taiwo Continental Parts Company
|Sat
|The Owls
|4
Find what you want!
Search Dallas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC